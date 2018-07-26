Kylie Jenner tops Instagram's rich list with posts value at $1 mn; Selena Gomez follows closely

Selena Gomez may be Instagram's most followed person after breaking Beyonce's record this week, but her single sponsored posts cannot hold a candle to Kylie Jenner's whose endorsements are worth $200K more than Gomez, Elle reported.

A Women's Wear Daily report said that Instagram's scheduling tool Hopper HQ has valued the 20-year-old Kardashian's single sponsored posts at $1 million even as she continues to have 111 million followers to Gomez's 139 million. Gomez was also on the top of the list just below Jenner.

Footballer Christiano Ronaldo is also way ahead of Jenner in the followers list with 137 million to his credit but his posts are worth less.

Ronaldo makes $750,000 while Gomez's posts are worth $800,000, neither of which are in the ballpark of what the seventh-most-followed personality on Instagram makes, Women's Wear Daily said.

This is not the first time that Jenner has aced the charts to become the top earner on Instagram. Two weeks ago, the beauty entrepreneur also made it to Forbes’ list of America’s richest self-made women.

The report said that Hopper HQ has named the top 10 social media earners on the basis of data it gathered by speaking to influencers, brands and marketing companies who estimated the cost per post.

David Beckham has topped the list for the top five British social media earners, the Women's Wear Daily report added.

Updated Date: Jul 26, 2018 13:24 PM