Kylie Jenner sued for stealing 'Born to Sparkle' makeup line from Sheree Cosmetics

Indo-Asian News Service

Oct,24 2018 14:07:36 IST

Los Angeles: Reality TV personality and make-up mogul Kylie Jenner is being sued for straight-up stealing another cosmetic line. A company named Sheree Cosmetics is suing Kylie and her company, Kylie Cosmetics, for reportedly stealing its "Born to Sparkle" makeup line, reports tmz.com.

In documents obtained, the company claims it has its own "Born to Sparkle" collection but Kylie started making her own "Born to Sparkle" eye shadow with similar colours and packaging.

Kylie's birthday collection features lip gloss, lipstick, lip liner and glitter eyes, and it launched on 6 August. The "Born to Sparkle" eye shadow was part of that line.

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

BIRTHDAY COLLECTION live now on KylieCosmetics.com A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Sheree Cosmetics says it filed for a trademark on 30 August, 2018. So this might be tough to prove. Sheree is suing for unspecified damages. There was no response from Jenner once contacted.

Updated Date: Oct 24, 2018 14:07 PM

