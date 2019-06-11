You are here:

Kylie Jenner receives severe backlash on Twitter for hosting 'tone-deaf' A Handmaid's Tale-themed party

Kylie Jenner has come under fire for throwing her friend Anastasia Karanikolaou an A Handmaid's Tale -themed birthday party. Inspired by Margaret Atwood's 1985 dystopian novel, the Hulu show of the same name captures systemic oppression of women, as they are reduced to becoming child-bearing vessels in a totalitarian government named Gilead.

The party saw women dressed as a Martha—a domestic servant welcoming guests, complete with their Handmaid-attire — red dresses and white bonnets. The venue was decorated as Gilead, and guests were welcomed with such slogans as “under his eye” or "praise be vodka," reports BBC.

Kylie's party has drawn massive ire on social media, and Twitter has dubbed the party "distateful" and "tone-deaf" for glamourising misogyny and violence.

Here are some Twitter reactions to Kylie's Handmaid's Tale-themed party

Kylie Jenner throwing her friend a Handmaid’s Tale themed birthday party complete with robes, Gilead flags, “Praised be” vodka and “Under his eye” tequila is so tone deaf, at any time, but especially when women’s rights and autonomy are particularly under attack. Disheartening. — Ana María (@anamgom) June 9, 2019

Women's bodies get policed on a daily, some states are trying to ban abortion, yet Kylie Jenner thought a Handmaid's tale theme party was a good idea pic.twitter.com/W80sm0RMpn — Ilke Nackerdien (@ilke_zuleika) June 9, 2019

It’s 2019 and Kylie Jenner is hosting a “Handmaid’s Tale” themed birthday party...SIS... pic.twitter.com/hNUTDDyTp4 — cayley (@cayley_plotkin) June 9, 2019

Kylie Jenner threw a Handmaid’s Tale themed birthday party. Because nothing says “fun” like dressing up as women who are habitually raped and denied basic human rights.

pic.twitter.com/NBlbb7LExW — Santa Claus, CEO (@SantaInc) June 10, 2019

Really confused on why Kylie would throw her bestfriend a Handmaid’s Tale themed birthday party. Like what part of dressing up as oppressed women seems fun? pic.twitter.com/4Is92RnFt1 — Ky, The Creator. (@hausofky) June 9, 2019

Kylie Jenner is having a party themed after the Handmaid’s Tale.....so.....who’s gonna tell her that her party is literally celebrating female enslavement for their biological reproduction?? WHO IS GOING TO TELL HER — mirandaaithi (@mirandaaithi) June 9, 2019

Kylie Jenner throwing a Handmaid’s Tale themed party while abortion rights are being systematically rolled back across the US is some Gilead-level bullshit — *Actual Dr.* Tabby Price (@tabbymprice) June 9, 2019

