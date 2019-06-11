You are here:

Kylie Jenner receives severe backlash on Twitter for hosting 'tone-deaf' A Handmaid's Tale-themed party

Jun 11, 2019 13:35:12 IST

Kylie Jenner has come under fire for throwing her friend Anastasia Karanikolaou an A Handmaid's Tale -themed birthday party. Inspired by Margaret Atwood's 1985 dystopian novel, the Hulu show of the same name captures systemic oppression of women, as they are reduced to becoming child-bearing vessels in a totalitarian government named Gilead.

The party saw women dressed as a Martha—a domestic servant welcoming guests, complete with their Handmaid-attire — red dresses and white bonnets. The venue was decorated as Gilead, and guests were welcomed with such slogans as “under his eye” or "praise be vodka," reports BBC.


Kylie's party has drawn massive ire on social media, and Twitter has dubbed the party "distateful" and "tone-deaf" for glamourising misogyny and violence.

Here are some Twitter reactions to Kylie's Handmaid's Tale-themed party

