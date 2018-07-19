You are here:

Kylie Jenner pierces five-month-old daughter Stormi's ears, Twitter stands divided on move

FP Staff

Jul,19 2018 11:52:56 IST

Five months into motherhood and Kylie Jenner continues to ruffle feathers over her parenting style. From keeping her pregnancy secret for all nine months to the latest — piercing baby Stormi's ears — Twitterati has not spared the 20-year-old.

Kylie Jenner sparked a Twitter debate over her decision to pierce daughter Stormi's ears. Twitter@hellogiggles

In a Snapchat video that the Kardashian posted about a week ago, a silver stud was visible on her daughter's ear which took Twitter by storm. While some stood in favour of the young mother, others were not so accepting.

In certain cultures, it is common to pierce an infant's ears as a bunch of tweets pointed out.

And one doesn't have to be a fan to stand by new parents.

Bad mom ... or not?

Then there were others concerned about the pain that piercing would cause an infant.

Some wanted to take the baby's choice into question.

And this one was just looking at the bigger picture.

Updated Date: Jul 19, 2018 11:52 AM

