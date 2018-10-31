Kylie Jenner, Kendall launch affordable accessories, handbags for supermarket chain Walmart

Los Angeles: Reality TV stars Kendall and Kylie Jenner have come out with an affordable range of handbags and small accessories.

The famous sisters, 22 and 21, have expanded their Kendall + Kylie collection with a range of affordable handbags and small accessories for Walmart, reports pagesix.com. Their first collection for Walmart.com, which is exclusively available online now for pre-order, features 42 styles including fanny packs, backpacks and satchels.

Prices range from $7 to $36, and the capsule includes a number of near-identical versions of pricier pieces from their primary line, which is sold at Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue and Shopbop.

Moreover, the sisters also announced the launch of their new optical line in an Instagram post on Monday, 29 October, with the caption,"So excited to announce that #kendallandkylie optical is now available at local opticians nationwide."

In July, Kylie became the youngest person to feature in Forbes list of America's Richest Self-Made Women owing to the massive success of her makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics which has sold more than $630 million worth of makeup since its launch, including an estimated $330 million in 2017, as per the list.

(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)

Updated Date: Oct 31, 2018 09:46 AM