Kylie Jenner features on cover of Vogue Australia September edition

Kylie Jenner, who recently beat sister Kim Kardashian to become the youngest Forbes America's richest self-made woman, featured on a Vogue cover for the first time.

Kylie Jenner graced the covers of the September issue of Vogue Australia, following the footsteps of Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, who interviewed her for the accompanying article.

She was seen donning a black shorts with a bucle tweed full sleeve jacket, a chic look from the autumn/winter '18 collection with a no-makeup look which her makeup artist Ariel claimed to be "but it’s really 'moisturizer by Ariel'".

The business magnate earned the cover owing to her makeup line Kylie Cosmetics, which People Magazine said could be worth a billion dollars in the near future.

In the interview with sister Kendall, Kylie revealed how her insecurities with her lips propelled her into the business venture. "Something I just became obsessed with was lips and lipstick, and how wearing lipstick made me feel. I just loved bigger lips, and I just got obsessed. To this day, I can’t leave the house without lipstick. So, I just think I’m obsessed with doing my make-up and watching tutorials and that’s kind of how Kylie Cosmetics started", Kylie said.

The September issue of Vogue Australia hits newsstands 27 August.

Updated Date: Aug 18, 2018 18:19 PM