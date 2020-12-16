Kylie Jenner beats Kayne West to top Forbes 2020 list of highest paid celebrities

Forbes reported that Kylie Jenner took home $590 million this year after selling a majority of her stake in her beauty label to Coty Inc.

Kylie Jenner has topped the highest-paid celebrity list of 2020 by Forbes. As per a report by E! News, Forbes calculated that Jenner took home $590 million this year after selling a majority of her stake in her beauty label to Coty Inc.

While A-list athletes like Roger Federer, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Neymar and LeBron were all included in the top 10, the number two spot on the list was secured by Jenner's brother-in-law Kanye West who is married to Kim Kardashian. Kanye took home $170 million in 2020, mostly due to his partnership with Adidas.

Tyler Perry, Howard Stern and former WWE superstar-turned actor Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson also found a place in the top 10.

According to the report, the top 100 stars have had combined earnings of $ 6.1 billion in 2020.

According to Fox Business, the estimated earning by the stars before taxes and fees is actually down from what they earned in 2019. The report states that the coronavirus pandemic was one of the major contributing factor to the $200 million drop in revenue due to cancelled gigs, movie theatres shutting down in the wake of an indefinite lockdown.

Roger Federer is the highest-paid athlete securing a third rank on the list with $106.3 million in earnings, while soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is on fourth with $105 million.

Inching in at fifth place is footballer Lionel Messi with $104 million in earnings, while filmmaker Tyler Perry is at sixth with $97 million. Perry was followed by another footballer Neymar with $95.5 million, while the eighth place went to Howard Stern with $90 million.

The top 10 were rounded off by NBA athlete LeBron James with $88.2 million and Dwayne Johnson at $87.5 million.