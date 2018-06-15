Kygo, Imagine Dragons surprise fans with genre-defying collaboration, 'Born To Be Wild'

Tropical house maestro Kygo released his latest track 'Born To Be Yours' with the American pop rock band Imagine Dragons on Friday.

'Born To Be Yours' is an amalgamation of Kygo's signature melodies and typical Imagine Dragons' instrumentals as well as Dan Reynolds' celestial voice.

Kygo sparked the possibility of a collaboration with the 'Radioactive' hitmakers when he posted a picture with them across all his social media accounts on Monday.

Initially, it was speculated that Kygo might be remixing one of their tracks since no information or any hints were provided in the teaser. However, all doubts were cleared as soon as both artists uploaded the cover art on Tuesday and Imagine Dragons posted a 15-second preview of the song on Thursday.

Collaborating on a genre-defying project isn't something new for the 'Firestone' producer. In the past, Kygo has produced original records like 'Kids In Love' featuring The Night Game and 'Stranger Things' with OneRepublic.

The Norwegian artist has also remixed Coldplay's hit track from their 2014 album Ghost Stories, 'Midnight'; U2's 'You're the Best Thing About Me' and alternative rock band, A-ha's 'Take On Me.'

Imagine Dragons may be new to the world of dance music but they've successfully cemented their position on top of charts, thanks to tracks like 'Radioactive,' 'Demons,' 'Believer,' 'Thunder,' and 'Whatever It Takes,' to name a few.

Updated Date: Jun 15, 2018 16:17 PM