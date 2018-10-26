KWAN releases fresh statement on Anirban Blah: His exit from company is 'final and conclusive'

After four women anonymously accused Anirban Blah, co-founder of KWAN Entertainment, of sexual harassment, the talent management company had issued a statement saying that Blah has been asked to step down from his current position. Now, KWAN has released another statement "emphatically" stating that Blah's exit from the company is "final and conclusive".

The new statement read, "We at KWAN wish to emphatically state that Anirban Das Blah's exit from the company is final and conclusive. We have no sympathy for him. We see this as an opportunity to immunize ourselves from this kind of toxicity in the future. KWAN has never been about one individual, it has always been and will continue to be about the collective".

On 18 October, screenshots were circulated online where current employees of Kwan claimed Blah was still employed with the company and that no action had been taken against him following the harassment allegations.

As per a Times Now report, another statement that was was issued a day after Blah was asked to step aside from KWAN, stated that Blah's entire stake into the company had been taken over by 10 partners to ensure his exit.

Recently, it was also reported that following the accusations of sexual misdemeanour, Blah tried to commit suicide and was rescued by the police at a bridge in Vashi, New Mumbai.

Updated Date: Oct 26, 2018 12:01 PM