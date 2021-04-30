Mohanlal and Allu Arjun among others condoled the demise of KV Anand, the filmmaker behind the movies Ayan, Ko, Kana Kandaen, Maattrraan, and Kaappaan.

Director-cinematographer KV Anand who predominantly worked in the Tamil film industry passed away on Friday, 30 April in Chennai. Anand was 54 years old and died due to a heart attack. He worked as a photojournalist for a short period and then became a cinematographer. He worked in over a dozen films for the Tamil film industry and Bollywood. Anand was also a founding member of the Indian Society of Cinematographers (ISC).

Anand’s friends and colleagues from the Indian film industries mourned his death on Twitter.

Telugu film star Allu Arjun paid tribute to Anand by calling him a “wonderful cameraman, brilliant director, and very nice gentleman.” The actor said that Anand will always be remembered and missed. Malayalam superstar Mohanlal also tweeted his condolences

Music director Harris Jayaraj tweeted that he is extremely shocked to know that Anand is no more. Calling it devastating news, Harris said, “RIP my friend KV Anand”.

Cinematographer Santosh Sivan also prayed that Anand rests in peace.

Anand directed Tamil films like Ayan, Ko, Kana Kandaen, Maattrraan, Kaappaan, Anegan and Kavan. In the initial days of his career, he assisted cinematographer PC Sreeram. Sreeram recommended him for the Malayalam movie Thenmavin Kombath. The cinematographer who debuted with this film went on to win the National Film Award for Cinematography for the same.

He then worked as a cinematographer in several films including Josh, Nayak, and Rajinikanth-starrer Sivaji. In 2005, Anand started his journey as a director with Kana Kandaen.

Four years after Anand started working as a director, he helmed Ayan which was commercially a massive success. The film starred Suriya and after its success, Anand worked with several top stars of the Tamil film industry like Dhanush and Vijay Sethupathi.