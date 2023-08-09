The trailer of Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Kushi is out and netizens hails Vijay Deverakonda as a romantic hero, say, ‘He is made for these roles’. One wrote, “Actor + Dancer + Singer + Pan World Star + Craze Kaa Baap + Motivater + Handsome + A Man with Diamond Heart = VD Sir.”

Another said, “You can ignore everything but you can not ignore Vijay Devarakonda Sir

The chemistry between these two powerful and popular stars like Vijay and Samantha is already a big highlight of the film and with the trailer, their romance is only making our hearts flutter all the more.

Apart from Kushi, Vijay Deverakonda will next be seen in two untitled projects ‘VD12’ and Parasuram directed ‘VD13’, both of which the fans are eagerly waiting for.

Deverakonda has always been the image of the boy next door who has made it on his own and has the honesty and charm that makes him endearing enough to introduce him to your mother. He himself comes from a simple family and has carved his own fan base across the country. Samantha Ruth Prabhu on the other hand has risen as a phoenix to stardom with the magical combination of beauty and talent and has been the symbol of the new age woman who is strong, yet hard working and humble and owns her success on her own shoulders.