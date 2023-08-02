The upcoming romantic comedy ‘Kushi‘ has already mesmerized the audience with its songs, and the visuals of handsome hunk Vijay Deverakonda and stunning Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s adorable pairing, which are nothing less than enchanting. While the film has profoundly declared the arrival of the season of love, its excitement among the audience is certainly at its peak. On the occasion of director Shiva Nirvana’s birthday, the lead actor, Vijay Deverakonda wished him with an adorable post.

Kushi has been garnering love from the audience much before its release. As the trailer and the songs ‘Tu Meri Roja’, ‘Aradhya’, and the title song from the film have been released as of now, it has certainly piqued the audience’s excitement to watch the film on the big screen.

Kushi is written and directed by Shiva Nirvana. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film stars Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead. Kushi is scheduled to release in cinemas on September 1.

Vijay Deverakonda has always been the image of the boy next door who has made it on his own and has the honesty and charm that makes him endearing enough to introduce him to your mother. He himself comes from a simple family and has carved his own fan base across the country. Samantha Ruth Prabhu on the other hand has risen as a phoenix to stardom with the magical combination of beauty and talent and has been the symbol of the new age woman who is strong, yet hard working and humble and owns her success on her own shoulders.