While the breakup rumours of Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are ruling the headlines, Redditors have come up with a theory that the Ishaqzaade actor is currently dating social media influencer Kusha Kapila.

While Arjun has not reacted to the rumours, Kapila cleared the air on her Instagram broadcast channel.

As per FPJ report, Kusha said, “Roz apne baare mein itni bakwas padh kar mujhe apna khud see ek formal introduction karwana padega (Every day I read such nonsense about myself that I will now need to introduce me to myself formally).” She added, “Every time I read sh*t about myself I just hope and pray ki meri mummy na padh le yeh aab. Unki social life has taken a big hit (hope my mother does not read it).”

On Thursday, a post on Reddit read, “Guys just got tea from someone who works closely with them, they (Arjun and Malaika) have broken up and he’s already dating someone. Any guesses? It’s Kusha Kapila apparently.” Soon we saw users sharing their views as it garnered over 500 comments with some shocking rumours.

In June, Kusha Kapila announced her separation from husband Zorawar Ahluwalia. She wrote on her social media post, “Zorawar and I have mutually decided to part ways. This hasn’t been an easy decision by any measure but we know it’s the right one at this point in our lives. The love and life we have shared together continues to mean everything for us but sadly, what we seek currently for ourselves doesn’t align. We gave it our all, until we couldn’t anymore.”

On the professional front, Kusha Kapila will be next seen in Thank You For Coming with Bhumi Pednekar and Shehnaaz Gill.