Kurukshetra: Sonu Sood to play Arjun in Kannada film based on a chapter in Mahabharata

Sonu Sood will be playing the role of Arjun in a Kannada film titled Kurukshetra, based on a chapter in Mahabharata. Directed by Naganna, the movie is based on the poem 'Gadhayuddha' by poet Ranna.

"Kurukshetra is very special. It's one of the biggest films that I have done. I am playing Arjun in the film which will be dubbed in other languages as well.

"I'm sure when people will see the film, they will be spellbound by the kind of grandeur and the way the director has shot it," Sonu said in a statement.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, the actor reveals that the film has been on his wish-list for a long time. Describing the mammoth filming schedule, Sood adds that the entirety of Ramoji Film City's vast expanse was "filled with huge palaces and battlegrounds". The sets even included multiple horses and elephants. Production costs were obviously high and the star informs that the makers got more horses from Bangalore, Mumbai, and Chennai when the numbers available in Hyderabad were not enough. There were around 600 people in the film's unit, informs the actor.

View this post on Instagram Dear Mind, Stop Thinking...... A post shared by Sonu Sood (@sonu_sood) on May 18, 2019 at 6:24am PDT

The actor continues by saying that getting prepped for shoot every day was a laborious task, especially with the heavy metal armour, which would take almost one-and-a-half hours to put on.

Kurukshetra, which is touted to be the most expensive Kannada film, will have grand war sequences, shot in 3D, by the leading action director.

The cast also includes Kannada A-listers like Darshan and late actor Ambareesh. The film will release in five different languages

Updated Date: Jul 11, 2019 15:03:00 IST