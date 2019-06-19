Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny season 2 trailer — Po, the Four Constellations head to Forbidden City

The official trailer of the second season of Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny has been releases and it sees Po and his pals embarking on another adventure.

The second season picks up from where the first season left off. The rag-tag band of panda kids — Nu Hai, Bao, Fan Tong, and Jing — are now fully trained to wield the enormous Kung Fu powers. The Four Constellations, as they are now known, are summoned by the emperor of the Forbidden City to save it from a threat "like none before." The graduation of the panda kids to competent fighters makes Po insecure about the fact that they might not need his guidance anymore.

Meet the next generation of Kung Fu masters. Watch all-new episodes of #KungFuPanda: The Paws of Destiny coming July 5, only on @PrimeVideo. pic.twitter.com/snAIAA5Vzp — Prime Video Kids (@PrimeVideoKids) June 18, 2019

But when things go awry, and friends turn to foes, the panda heroes combine forces to "defeat evil in an explosive and epic battle," states the official description.

The voice cast of the show includes Chrissy Metz (This Is Us) as Mei Mei, Mick Wingert (Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness) as Po, Haley Tju (Bella and the Bulldogs) as Nu Hai, Laya DeLeon Hayes (Doc McStuffins) as Jing, Gunnar Sizemoreas Bao, Makana Say as Fan Tong, James Hong (Kung Fu Panda Franchise) as Mr Ping and Amy Hill (Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness, 50 First Dates) as Grandma Panda, reports TVweb.

Emmy award-winning executive producers Mitch Watson, Elliott Owen and Laura Lueras have backed the animated series.

All new episodes Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 5 July.

