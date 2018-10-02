Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny — Po teaches four cubs how to master their powers in Amazon series

The trailer of DreamWorks Animation Television's original series Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny was recently released. Set after the events of Kung Fu Panda 3, the show will see Master Po struggle to teach four panda kids, who accidentally absorb the chi ancient kung fu warriors known as the Four Constellations, how to master their powers.

The kids named Nu Hai, Bao, Jing and Fan Tong are clumsy, disruptive and do not seem to possess any warrior-like qualities, which frustrates Po. The trailer shows him telling Master Oogway's spirit, "They are hopeless. They do not know the first thing about kung fu." The elderly tortoise replies, "Have you forgotten how hopeless you were when we found you?"

The voice cast of the show includes Chrissy Metz (This Is Us), Mick Wingert (the Kung Fu Panda franchise), James Hong (Kung Fu Panda franchise), Amy Hill (Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) and Laya DeLeon Hayes (Doc McStuffins) writes Collider. Emmy award winning executive producers Mitch Watson, Elliott Owen and Laura Lueras have created the animated series.

All 13 Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny episodes will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 16 November.

Watch the trailer here.



Updated Date: Oct 02, 2018 18:05 PM