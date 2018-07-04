Kunal Kohli to adapt Ramayana into a film, will cast relatively new actors for the 2019 release

Kunal Kohli has given audiences successful films like Fanaa and Hum Tum. Kohli's latest project is an adaptation of the Indian epic, Ramayana, reports DNA. Kunal said, “I’m producing and directing a movie on the Ramayana. I’m casting relatively new actors for it.”

The filmmaker, who is yet to make an official announcement on the upcoming movie said that he is currently in the process of casting actors for the epic drama. He says he has been working on the project for quite some time now.

As per the same report, when Kohli was asked whether he would make any changes to the plot line in order to cater to modern audiences, the director said, “I’m making it like the epic is. I’m excited about it.”

The film will go on floors in 2018 and is slated to release in 2019.

Kunal was recently seen featuring in Phir Se, a project which he both directed and acted in. Initially, the project was to be released in 2015 but it got delayed for three years, to finally be aired on Netflix. Ajay Bhuyan co-directed the movie which had Jennifer Winget as the female lead. Phir Se dealt with a separated couple based out of London. The film traced the couple's lives as each of them tries to face the consequences of the split.

