Kunal Kapoor, Naina Bachchan welcome baby boy: ‘We thank God for our abundant blessings’
Kunal Kapoor and Naina Bachchan, who tied the knot in 2015, have welcomed a baby boy. Naina is actor Amitabh Bachchan's niece.
The Empire star Kunal Kapoor on Monday said he and his wife, former investment banker Naina Bachchan have become parents to their first child, a baby boy. The actor, also known for films like Rang De Basanti, Aaja Nachle, and Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana, took to Twitter to share the announcement.
"To all our well-wishers, Naina and I are overjoyed to share that we have become proud parents to a beautiful baby boy. We thank God for our abundant blessings," he said in the statement.
— Kunal Kapoor (@kapoorkkunal) January 31, 2022
Kapoor and Naina Bachchan, niece of megastar Amitabh Bachchan, tied the knot in a private family ceremony in Seychelles in 2015.
The actor was last seen in 2021's Ankahi Kahaniya, a Netflix film.
