Kunal Kamra's suspension from IndiGo, Air India, SpiceJet sparks debate; Hansal Mehta, Richa Chadha, Swara Bhasker react

Kunal Kamra's suspension from the airlines Air India, IndiGo and most recently SpiceJet has sparked heated debates across social media.

Among those who have reacted to the issue are filmmakers Hansal Mehta and Anubhav Sinha, Richa Chadha and Swara Bhaskar. The comedian was barred from travelling via IndiGo and Air India after he allegedly accosted journalist Arnab Goswami aboard one of its flights from Mumbai to Lucknow.

Penning a lost post on Twitter, Hansal Mehta explained that he has "mixed feelings" about Kamra's actions and how the airlines handled it. He admitted that he initially thought Kamra approaching Goswami was "uncool." However, he added he feels Kamra’s “act now seems almost like the only option to expose an establishment and its stooges.”

I did not like the way @kunalkamra88 heckled Arnab on a flight. I felt it was unnecessary and uncool coming from someone who usually criticizes with such sharp wit. But seeing the even more uncool response by airlines (with govt blessings) to his behavior I have mixed feelings... — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) January 29, 2020

Kunal Kamra's act now seems almost like the only option to expose an establishment and its stooges. He called Arnab out in a very crude way and the response was a vulgar show of authoritarianism. Kamra's protest still does not feel right to me but i almost feel it was necessary. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) January 29, 2020

I used to know Arnab earlier - not exactly a friend but as someone passionate about news and debate. It is sad to see him becoming a preposterous, partisan and obnoxious servant of a dictatorial establishment. He symbolises the mostly comatose state of tv journalism in India. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) January 29, 2020

Anubhav Sinha concurred that what Kunal did was "ridiculous under ordinary circumstances." He added, But these are no ordinary times. These are times when a union minister instructs all airlines to ban a stand-up comedian because he insulted Goebbels clan. So stop trying to sound ‘proper’ please.”

Of course what Kunal did is ridiculous under ordinary circumstances. But these are no ordinary times. These are times when a union minister instructs all airlines to ban a stand up comedian because he insulted Goebbels clan. So stop trying to sound ‘proper’ please. — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) January 29, 2020

Richa Chadha referred to another incident when BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur had held up a passenger flight by more than 45 minutes over her choice of seat. She also shared the video where Thakur was seen arguing with aircraft personnel. Interestingly, Thakur was also plying via a SpiceJet flight. Richa also cited several incidents where airlines haven't taken any steps against members of political parties despite their behaviour.

Is terror-accused, out-on-bail Pragya Thakur on any no-fly list? — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) January 29, 2020

Genuinely asking in light of this... a flight was held up and an elected representative said “first class is my right”. Was she put on any no-fly list for causing a delay? We’re co-passengers who asked her persistent questions banned ? Does ANYONE have more info? https://t.co/kbEB2XgzEa pic.twitter.com/uXhbBZXzsC — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) January 29, 2020

Here's a Congress leader, MLA Vijay Chandrakar who allegedly misbehaved with a female @airindiain staffer because she refused to allow him on the flight when he was late. He snatched her mobile phone and SHE was escorted out. Is he on your no-fly list? https://t.co/GW2hA4Qkwl pic.twitter.com/Su31pJd9AK — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) January 29, 2020

Hi @airindiain . This is Mr Gaikwad. He slapped an Air India staffer 17 times with his slippers. In the video below, he boasts of it. He was dropped by his party, but is he on your no-fly-list? Would love some info on this, genuinely. https://t.co/2F4vgsBTUhpic.twitter.com/CNyMdFLVTA — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) January 29, 2020

Meanwhile, #BoycottIndigo and #BoycottAirIndia has been trending on Twitter, with netizens calling the airlines biased for their

Swara Bhasker shared the news of Kamra being suspended, writing, "Kunal Kamra how will you survive this devastating blow?”

@kunalkamra88 how will you survive this devastating blow? https://t.co/VU5aZx5yXB — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) January 28, 2020

sarkar ki priorities https://t.co/pk907x6PD0 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) January 28, 2020

Updated Date: Jan 29, 2020 12:51:01 IST