Kunal Kamra's suspension from IndiGo, Air India, SpiceJet sparks debate; Hansal Mehta, Richa Chadha, Swara Bhasker react

FP Staff

Jan 29, 2020 12:51:01 IST

Kunal Kamra's suspension from the airlines Air India, IndiGo and most recently SpiceJet has sparked heated debates across social media.

Among those who have reacted to the issue are filmmakers Hansal Mehta and Anubhav Sinha, Richa Chadha and Swara Bhaskar. The comedian was barred from travelling via IndiGo and Air India after he allegedly accosted journalist Arnab Goswami aboard one of its flights from Mumbai to Lucknow.

Penning a lost post on Twitter, Hansal Mehta explained that he has "mixed feelings" about Kamra's actions and how the airlines handled it. He admitted that he initially thought Kamra approaching Goswami was "uncool." However, he added he feels Kamra’s “act now seems almost like the only option to expose an establishment and its stooges.”

Anubhav Sinha concurred that what Kunal did was "ridiculous under ordinary circumstances." He added, But these are no ordinary times. These are times when a union minister instructs all airlines to ban a stand-up comedian because he insulted Goebbels clan. So stop trying to sound ‘proper’ please.”

Richa Chadha referred to another incident when BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur had held up a passenger flight by more than 45 minutes over her choice of seat. She also shared the video where Thakur was seen arguing with aircraft personnel. Interestingly, Thakur was also plying via a SpiceJet flight. Richa also cited several incidents where airlines haven't taken any steps against members of political parties despite their behaviour.

Meanwhile, #BoycottIndigo and #BoycottAirIndia has been trending on Twitter, with netizens calling the airlines biased for their

Swara Bhasker shared the news of Kamra being suspended, writing, "Kunal Kamra how will you survive this devastating blow?”

Updated Date: Jan 29, 2020 12:51:01 IST

