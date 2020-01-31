You are here:

Kunal Kamra reportedly receives standing ovation before his comedy set at anti-CAA fundraiser

A fundraising event took place on Thursday in Mumbai at Bal Gandharva Rangmandir, titled Stand Up For India.

The event would donate its proceeds to what it said were organisations "working to help the nationwide protests against the CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act)-NRC (National Register of Citizens) – by raising awareness as well as providing legal aid to democratic and peaceful protesters," state reports.

The event was pleasantly gatecrashed by comedian Kunal Kamra, who is currently at the helm of a nationwide controversy, after his stint with Arnab Goswami, the editor of Republic TV.

The Quint reports the comedian received a standing ovation once he walked into the room. Though the comedian refrained from cracking jokes on the recent issue, he reportedly took on the government and its flaws.

Some of the stand-up comedy artistes present at the event were Sahil Shah, Tanmay Bhat, Varun Grover, Varun Thakur, Prashasti Singh, and Kanan Gill.

Rohan Joshi, a part of comedy collective All India Bakchod, told the publication the fundraiser was organised by fellow comedian Kaneez Surka and a common friend named Amshula, who is a lawyer.

The comedians even posted images from their gig last night.

Check out their posts

View this post on Instagram 👌 A post shared by Tanmay Bhat (@tanmaybhat) on Jan 30, 2020 at 9:51am PST

Recently, VJ José Covaco also posted a spoof video on Facebook, taking a dig at Goswami for keeping mum when confronted by Kamra.

Check out the video

After Kamra's video questioning Arnab Goswami onboard an IndiGo flight went viral on Tuesday, IndiGo, Air India, SpiceJet, and GoAir banned the stand-up comedian from flying with them until further notice. Kamra allegedly heckled Goswami on IndiGo's Mumbai-Lucknow (6E5317) flight on Tuesday.

