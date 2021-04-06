Kunal Kamra, family test positive for COVID-19, comedian shares update on Twitter
“Please take the second wave very seriously and be super careful,” added Kunal Kamra, who is in home quarantine after testing positive for #coronavirus
Popular stand-up comic Kunal Kamra on Tuesday said he and his family have tested positive for COVID-19 .
While the comedian is home quarantined, his parents have been admitted to a hospital here.
Kamra, 32, said he has informed those he came in contact with recently about his COVID diagnosis.
Here is the update
My parents are Covid positive & they’re in a hospital near by. I’m Covid positive quarantined at home. I’ve spoken to everyone who I was in contact with. Me and my family will be fine soon. Please take the second wave very seriously & be super careful ✌🏽✌🏽✌🏽
— Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) April 6, 2021
A day after recording more than 11,000 COVID-19 cases in a day - the highest so far - Mumbai on Monday reported 9,857 COVID cases, taking the tally to 4,62,302.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
