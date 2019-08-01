You are here:

Kunaal Roy Kapur to star opposite Sanjay Dutt's niece Nazia Hussain in Mushkil - Fear Behind You

Aug 01, 2019 19:39:44 IST

Kunaal Roy Kapur will be seen opposite Sanjay Dutt's niece Nazia Hussain in the upcoming Mushkil - Fear Behind You. Produced by Ravinder Jeet Dariya, the film will see Kunaal, known for his comic timing, turn a romantic hero.

Kunaal Roy Kapur. Image from Twitter

The Delhi Belly actor said he was initially concerned about shooting a romantic song for the film.

"I was worried that if I would do a romantic song, I'd probably think of it in a comic manner, as comedy is what plays on my mind. But I'm glad my work is appreciated, and director Rajiv Ruia had full faith in me," Kapur said in a statement.

Ruia said he was unsure whether the actor would consent to a romantic number but lauded both him and Hussain for shooting the song in "extreme cold weather".

"Both Nazia and Kunaal are great sports and the picturisation of the song has come out brilliantly, bringing to life the virgin locales in Greece. After this film, I am sure Kunaal will have a lot of romantic films coming to him," the director said.

