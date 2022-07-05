Though Javed Ali started singing in the early 2000s, it was only in 2007 that the playback singer rose to fame with the song Ek Din Teri Raahon Mein from the film Naqaab. The playback singer has many notable and heartwarming songs to his credit.

Playback singer Javed Ali celebrates his 40th birthday today. Born in New Delhi as Javed Hussain, the singer changed his last name to 'Ali' as a mark of respect for his guru 'Ghulam Ali'. Popular for his soothing and soulful voice, Javed Ali started singing at a very early age under the guidance of his father.

Known for working predominantly in the Hindi film industry, Ali also has sung songs in many regional languages, including Odiya, Bengali, Marathi, Tamil and others. Though Javed Ali started singing in the early 2000s, it was only in 2007 that the playback singer rose to fame with the song Ek Din Teri Raahon Mein from the film Naqaab. The playback singer has many notable and heartwarming songs to his credit.

On the occasion of Javed Ali's birthday, here is a playlist of his soulful songs:

Tum Tak - The song Tum Tak is featured in the film Raanjhanaa, featuring Dhanush and Sonam Kapoor. Pooja Vaidyanath and Keerthi Sagathia also lent their beautiful voices to the song along with Javed Ali.

Srivalli - The love ballad Srivalli was featured in the film Pushpa: The Rise, starring Arjun Allu and Rashmika Mandanna. Originally in Telugu, the Hindi rendition of this hit song was sung by Javed Ali. Javed Ali's Hindi rendition broke all records with an overwhelming response.

Kun Faya Kun - Featured in Imtiaz Ali's film Rockstar, Kun Faya Kun is a melodious Sufi song. Javed Ali left an indelible mark with his soul-stirring voice, paving the way for the song to become a national favourite.

Arizyaan - The song Arziyaan was featured in Delhi-6, starring Abhishek Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor. An A.R. Rahman composition, the song was beautifully sung by Javed Ali and Kailash Kher.

Jashan-E-Bahara - Jashan-E-Bahara is another Javed Ali song composed by A.R. Rahman. The song featured in the film Jodhaa Akbar, starring Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The singer won many accolades for his soulful rendition.

A very happy birthday to Javed Ali!

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.