Kumbalangi Nights movie review: A near-flawless drama that turns toxic masculinity on its head

It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say that no industry across Indian cinema can make films about subaltern lives as realistically as Malayalam cinema. Madhu C Narayanan’s Kumbalangi Nights, which is set against the backdrop of a small fishing island, quietly follows the lives of a few incomplete men just trying to survive and deal with their own unique issues. The film throws the spotlight on a dysfunctional family and makes us laugh at their miseries.

Not everything is pleasant in Kumbalangi Nights. The brothers Saji (Soubin Shahir), Bony (Sreenath Bhasi), Bobby (Shane Nigam) and Frankie live in an incomplete hut and their lives are pathetic. Barring Frankie, all the other brothers have absolutely no inclination towards anything in life, therefore end up fighting most of the times. When Bobby falls in love with Baby, Shammi’s (Fahadh Faasil) sister-in-law, it sets the stage for a collision course that changes the lives of everyone involved.

Relationships can change a lot of things in humans. It could be liberating as well as filled with conflicts. After being abandoned by their mother, the brothers have lived their lives devoid of women. When a woman finally comes into the lives of one of them, it challenges their masculinity. The film turns toxic masculinity on its head. Writer Shyam Pushkaran questions masculinity and uses it as a tool to change the whole perspective surrounding it. He turns it into something laughable, into something which questions the norms of patriarchy.

When we meet Shammi, he looks himself in the mirror and goes, “Complete Man”. Through his character and that of the other men, Shyam asks us what really makes a man complete? Are good looks enough to be called a man? Or does machismo makes someone a real man? By challenging the conventional idea of masculinity, Shyam deconstructs it in ways most writers don’t.

Each male character sees himself as the hero of his own story. In another film, Shammi’s introduction scene would have really made him the hero but not in Kumbalangi Nights. Shammi is extremely narrow-minded, hot-headed and a complete psycho. Shyam makes us understand masculinity through the point-of-view of different characters (especially men) that have their own skewed view of masculinity.

The women in the film, be it Baby or her elder sister, are never portrayed as the weaker sex — or as the ones in need of the help of a strong man. It’s refreshing to see them stand up on their own when it matters and not waiting to be rescued or protected by a man.

When it comes to the performances, one can’t stop raving about each actor. Fahadh, in a role with a violent streak, can send cold chills down your spines with a smile. Soubin Shahir brings a lot of warmth and pathos to his role, emerging as the best performer of the lot. Irrespective of their screen time, there are no insignificant characters in the film.

Kumbalangi Nights scores high in every department and is nearly flawless. It changes a lot of things about the generic portrayal of subaltern lives – usually associated with violence, foul language, sex and slums – in Malayalam cinema, achieving a sort of breakthrough with its presentation.

