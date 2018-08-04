Kumar Sanu says he kept adoption of daughter Shannon a secret as he was 'afraid of society'

Kumar Sanu, who has delivered hits such as 'Tere Dar Par Sanam' and 'Chura Ke Dil Mera', said that he never wanted to reveal that he adopted a girl child in 2001 fearing societal judgement, as per a Hindustan Times report.

The singer spoke about adopting his daughter Shannon, who is also a singer on the show Dil Hai Hindustani 2, read a statement.

"I never wanted to disclose this as I was scared of what the society would think. I wasn’t sure how they were going to see this. But since now this is out, I’m really proud of Shannon. It doesn’t matter if she is my real daughter or not," Kumar Sanu said in the show.

He further spoke about how his daughter's achievements have made him known in Hollywood “She is very hard working and has already achieved so much in her life. A lot of people in Hollywood know me because of her and that is a matter of pride of our family.”

Shannon made her debut with pop single, 'A Long Time', written and produced by singer Justin Bieber’s frequent collaborator, Jason "Poo Bear" Boyd.

Watch the song here:



