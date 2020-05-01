You are here:

Kulmeet Makkar, Producers Guild of India CEO, dies at 60; Karan Johar, Farhan Akhtar tweet condolences

FP Staff

May 01, 2020 14:50:04 IST

Kulmeet Makkar, CEO, Producers Guild of India (PGI), died on Friday morning. He was 60.

Makkar suffered a massive heart attack and passed away in Dharamsala, PGI spokesperson told Press Trust of India.

In a statement, PGI remembered Makkar for his immense contribution in the growth of the Indian film and television industry.

Today we lost our pillar of strength. Kulmeet is irreplaceable. His passion, integrity, resourcefulness and commitment were only matched by his deep empathy and unique ability to find a way through the toughest situations.

Today we have lost someone who has played an integral role - always unassumingly and behind the scenes to nurture and grow the Indian film and television industry. Our dearest Kulmeet, you will always be missed. Your legacy will live on, the statement read.

Here is the statement

Several noted personalities, including Farhan Akhtar, Karan Johar, Hansal Mehta and Vishal Bhardwaj, have taken to Twitter to pay their tributes.

Here are their tweets

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: May 01, 2020 14:50:04 IST

