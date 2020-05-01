You are here:

Kulmeet Makkar, Producers Guild of India CEO, dies at 60; Karan Johar, Farhan Akhtar tweet condolences

Kulmeet Makkar, CEO, Producers Guild of India (PGI), died on Friday morning. He was 60.

Makkar suffered a massive heart attack and passed away in Dharamsala, PGI spokesperson told Press Trust of India.

In a statement, PGI remembered Makkar for his immense contribution in the growth of the Indian film and television industry.

Today we lost our pillar of strength. Kulmeet is irreplaceable. His passion, integrity, resourcefulness and commitment were only matched by his deep empathy and unique ability to find a way through the toughest situations.

Today we have lost someone who has played an integral role - always unassumingly and behind the scenes to nurture and grow the Indian film and television industry. Our dearest Kulmeet, you will always be missed. Your legacy will live on, the statement read.

Here is the statement

Several noted personalities, including Farhan Akhtar, Karan Johar, Hansal Mehta and Vishal Bhardwaj, have taken to Twitter to pay their tributes.

Here are their tweets

Sad to know about the sudden demise of our dear friend #KulmeetMakkar CEO- The Film and Television Producers Guild of India due to massive heart attack in Dharamshala (Himachal). Will miss you #Kulmeet.

Heartfelt condolences to d family.

ॐ शान्ति ! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/zEFPAGN07m — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) May 1, 2020

Kulmeet you were such an incredible pillar to all of us at the Producers Guild of India....relentlessly working for the industry and towards its enhancement and advancement... you left us too soon...We will miss you and always Remember you fondly.... Rest in peace my friend... pic.twitter.com/GUcapyjfMo — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) May 1, 2020

Damn it... Now Kulmeet! RIP my friend. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) May 1, 2020

Seems like every day we’re waking up to losing someone we knew and someone who cared deeply about Indian film. RIP #KulmeetMakkar.. your work as the CEO of Film & Television Producers Guild of India will always be remembered. pic.twitter.com/jRWNHIwBL7 — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) May 1, 2020

Just heard the terrible news of #KulmeetMakkar CEO Producers Guild of India passing away. What a wonderful man and a good friend. Very very sad ! pic.twitter.com/bWUrdXIJuh — sanjay suri (@sanjaysuri) May 1, 2020

OMG! Another friend gone. Kulmeet Makkar CEO @producers_guild. It’s devastating. Condolences to the family. — Vishal Bhardwaj (@VishalBhardwaj) May 1, 2020

Another grave loss to our fraternity with the passing of The Film & TV Producers Guild CEO #KulmeetMakkar. He worked till his last day ensuring our industry keeps moving ahead. His efforts for the industry have been innumerable & impactful. Deepest condolences to his family. #RIP — Ritesh Sidhwani (@ritesh_sid) May 1, 2020

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)



Updated Date: May 01, 2020 14:50:04 IST