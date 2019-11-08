You are here:

Krunk's Bass Camp Festival 2019: Mumbai edition to feature Loefah, DJ Youngsta and Anushka

In its ninth edition, Krunk’s Bass Camp Festival travels to 10 cities, with Mumbai being second on the calendar, from 9 November to 10 November, at AntiSocial. The festival has long established itself as a bass-heavy electronic festival, providing a stage for independent Indian electronic artists.

The line-up for Day 1 in Mumbai includes UK-based producer and dubstep pioneer Loefah who will bring a jungle set; London-based dubstep producer DJ Youngsta; New York performance project Currency who improvises electronic music through exploring mindfulness; Delhi-based drum and bass DJ Tarqeeb; solo experimental electronica by Delhi-based Lacuna; a vinyl set by Bigfat; and Hyderabad-based electronica artist and beatboxer Yung.Raj.

Day two will see performances by Texas-based electronica artist Textasy, Goa-based trap and bass artist Anushka, Mumbai-based techno artist Potter, producer Lady Ruffelin, Mumbai-based electronica producer chrms, and DJ Emerald, among others.

Headliners at the previous editions of the Krunk Bass Camp have included Germany’s Symbiz Sound, Belgium’s Alix Perez, Australia’s Mr Bill, the UK and Norway’s Calyx and Teebee, UK’s London Elektricity, Koan Sound, and Dub Phizix, New Zealand’s Concord Dawn, Jazzsteppa, Nu:Tone, B.R.E.E.D. and Vachan Chinnappa, BassFoundation, and the BBC (Bay Beat Collective).

Krunk is a music property who, for the past five years, has been pushing the cause of the dubstep and bass movement in India.

Besides Mumbai, the festival, which runs throughout November, also has editions in Delhi, Pune, Jaipur, Shillong, Chandigarh, Goa, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kathmandu.

Updated Date: Nov 08, 2019 17:58:27 IST