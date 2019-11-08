Krunk's Bass Camp Festival 2019: Emerald, Textasy and Zokuma to play at Delhi edition

Krunk's Bass Camp Festival, that is gearing up to travel across different cities in India, will kick off with a show on 8 November at Delhi's Summerhouse Cafe. Featured in the artist line-up is the UK's DJ Youngsta and artist Loefah, known for dubstep and garage music.

The first day of the festival will also host a performance by Sub-Z and 9oh & Bryan the Lion. Created by Samad Rehman and Apurv Dogra, 9oh & Bryan the Lion is said to be a reflection of their personalities and musical influences and uses, along with computer programming, analog synthesis and instruments to compose its music.

The Bass Camp Festival, founded in 2010, is one of India's few bass and heavy electronic music festivals featuring genres such as drum and bass, dubstep, glitch hop and drumstep. A quarterly indoor music extravaganza, it has showcased some prominent artists in the industry through its nine-year-run and has been staged at several venues including Goa, Mumbai, Shillong, and Pune.

Day 2 of the festival in Delhi will be held at Auro Kitchen & Bar on 9 November and will include performances by German artist Textasy and the UK's Emerald. Textasy is known for producing fast, ghettotech bass and electro sounds. The Berlin-based DJ is popular for his dance music that brings together all these elements while incorporating fast regional rhythms in his creations.

Also taking the stage in Delhi on the second day of the festival will be Zokhuma, the songwriter and guitarist popular in metal circles in India, who has previously performed with the hardcore progressive band, Goddess Gagged. Along with him, VRIDIAN, whose music travels somewhere between free form electronica, deep house and melodic techno, will also be performing.

Here's a look at the artist line-up for the Delhi edition of Krunk's Bass Camp Festival 2019:

Day 1: 8 November 2019 (Friday)

Venue: Summerhouse Cafe

Line Up: Loefah, Youngsta, Sub-Z and 90h & Bryan the Lion

*

Day 2: 9 Nov 2019 (Saturday)

Venue: Auro Kitchen and Bar

Line Up: Textasy, Emerald, Zokhuma & Vridian

