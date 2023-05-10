The much-anticipated trailer of Adipurush was released recently, and Kriti Sanon as Janaki is looking absolutely beautiful and is winning the hearts of the audience with her graceful screen presence. Having seen her as Janaki, netizens are going gaga over her brilliant character portrayal and they can’t stop raving about her pure and poised aura. They feel that she is the perfect choice for such a legendary character. Sita is so calm, pure, hardworking, and strong-minded and all these qualities are very well carried by Kriti. The leading lady very efficiently proved she is the perfect choice for the character and no one else could have justified the character better than her.

Ever since the trailer of Adipurush was released netizens just can’t hold their excitement to express their love for Kriti’s portrayal of Janaki and flooded the social media with their praising comments.

Choosing @kritisanon for the role of Maa Janaki is the best decision ever The innocence and purity that her eyes hold makes the role perfect Just praying for the huge success of this movie

||जय सिया राम||#KritiSanon #Prabhas #AdipurushOnJune16th pic.twitter.com/INxn5labbn — Shehzadi Sanon (@preetiskriti) May 9, 2023

Kriti Sanon as an actress has paved an inspiring journey in the industry. Her filmography is well-studded with a lot of remarkable roles that have always shown her growth as an actor. Moreover, the actress has again proved that she is the best choice to play the character of Janaki in her upcoming film Adipurush having left everyone excited to watch her in the film.

Apart from Adipurush, the actress will be next seen in Ganapath, The Crew, and Untitled next with Shahid Kapoor.

