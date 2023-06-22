Ever since its release, Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush garnered severe criticism and trolling on social media for its dialogues as it also hurt the sentiments of the viewers. Amid all the backlash and brickbats coming its way, Sanon’s mother Geeta Sanon shared a note on Instagram and wrote- “Understand a person’s emotions, not mistakes.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Geeta Sanon (@geeta_sanon)

After facing bashing across the country, the makers announced that they would revise the objectionable dialogues, and now, the film is playing in cinemas with the new lines.

Old Version: Tu andar kaise ghusa… tu jaanta bhi hai kaun hoon main.

New Version: Tum andar kaise ghuse… tum jaante bhi ho kaun hoon

main.

Old Version: Kapda tere baap ka… toh jalegi bhi tere baap ki.

New Version: Kapda teri Lanka ka… toh jalegi bhi teri Lanka.

Actor Sunil Lahri watched Adipurush and shared his disappointment in a video on Instagram. He raised several questions, like why would Raavan come on a bat instead of a Pushpak Vimaan and why would Meghnad and Lakshman fight underwater. He has called the dialogues of the film ‘bekaar‘ (poor) and said that the makers should feel sorry for serving this to the audience and hurting their sentiments.

In the video posted on Monday, Sunil Lahri says in Hindi, “I had high expectations from Adipurush that I will get to see something different but it is very disappointing. You can’t play with your culture in the name of doing something different, especially those who are our own. The characters are not defined. The audience doesn’t find any emotional attachment with the scenes. In fact, the dialogues are also very bekaar (poor).”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.