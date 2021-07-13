Bhuj: The Pride of India, also starring Sonakshi Sinha, Ammy Virk, Sanjay Dutt, and Pranita Subhash, will release on 13 August on Disney+Hotstar

This week, Disney+Hotstar released the trailer of Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt-starrer Bhuj: The Pride of India. Other trailers include Apple Original Mr Corman, a documentary on tennis star Naomi Osaka, and Jason Momoa's action-drama Sweet Girl.

Mimi

Netflix has the trailer of Kriti Sanon's Mimi on Tuesday, 13 July. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film features Sanon in the titular role and sees the actor in the role of a surrogate mother. It also features Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Pahwa, Supriya Pathak, and others in crucial roles.

Mimi is inspired by the Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy which won the National Award for Best Feature Film in the regional language in the year 2011.

Mimi will release on Netflix on 30 July

Bhuj: The Pride of India

The trailer of Ajay Devgn's Bhuj: The Pride Of India was released on Monday, 12 July. Billed as a "true story" of bravery, patriotism and determination, the film is set in the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War. The period war-action movie follows IAF Squadron Leader and then Bhuj airport in-charge Vijay Karnik, played by Devgn, who reconstructed an entire IAF airbase along with the help of 300 women from a local village in Madhapar to protect the country.

Bhuj is slated to release on Disney+Hotstar on 13 August.

Mr Corman

The 10-episode Apple Original comedy series created by, directed by and starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who also executive produces, is set to premiere globally on 6 August, on Apple TV+.

According to a press release, Mr Corman follows the days and nights of Josh Corman (played by Gordon-Levitt), an artist at heart but not by trade. A career in music hasn’t panned out, and he teaches fifth grade at a public school in the San Fernando Valley. His ex-fiancé Megan has moved out, and his high school buddy Victor has moved in. He knows he has a lot to be thankful for but finds himself struggling nevertheless through anxiety, loneliness, and a sinking suspicion that he sucks as a person.

Naomi Osaka

With Naomi Osaka, Netflix presents an intimate look inside the life of one of the most complex athletes, focused on the life of the four-time grand slam champion and her struggles with being catapulted into the public eye. The documentary, personally narrated by the tennis star, looks back at the 23-year-old's upbringing and how her 2018 US Open win turned her into an "overnight superstar."

Directed by Garrett Bradley, the three-part documentary will air on 16 July.

Pray Away

Netflix had released the trailer of Pray Away - a documentary that investigates the abuse brought on by gay conversion therapy programs — featuring interviews with the program leaders themselves.

Directed by Kristine Stolakis, the film, which will premiere on 3 August, chronicles the rise and fall of Exodus International, a group founded in the 1970s by five members of an evangelical church that claimed gay people could become straight if they “pray away” their homosexuality.

Ryan Murphy and Jason Blum are credited as executive producers.

Sweet Girl

In Netflix's Sweet Girl, a devastated husband (Jason Momoa) vows to bring justice to the people responsible for his wife’s death. After his wife succumbs to an illness and with his daughter in dire need of life-saving medication no longer on the market, Momoa's protagonist Ray Cooper sets out to find those responsible for the tragedy while ensuring his daughter is safe.

Directed by Brian Andrew Mendoza, Sweet Girl releases on 20 August.

Encanto

Disney's latest animated feature film Encanto follows the Madrigal family, whose enchanted house gives them a wide range of fantastical abilities. With Mirabel as the only one in the family apparently without powers gifted to her, the young girl is poised to prove what exactly makes her special with some magic of her own.

Directed by Jared Bush, Byron Howard and Charise Castro Smith, Encanto stars Stephanie Beatriz, María Cecilia Botero, Wilmer Valderrama, Adassa, Diane Guerrero, Mauro Castillo, Angie Cepeda, Jessica Darrow, Rhenzy Feliz and Carolina Gaitan.