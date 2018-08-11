Kriti Sanon to reunite with Bareilly Ki Barfi co-star Rajkummar Rao for song 'Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe' in Stree

After shaking a leg with Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi for Stree's songs, Rajkummar Rao will now be seen dancing alongside Kriti Sanon. As per a report published by DNA, Kriti Sanon has been roped in for an item number titled 'Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe' with her Bareilly Ki Barfi co-star. The track is to be composed by Sachin-Jigar where Badshah will be heard rapping.

The source said, "The film’s co-producers Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK are known for their quirky humour. They felt this would be an interesting phrase in a song." The shoot for the song is complete and it will be revealed a week prior to Stree's release during promotions.

In the second track from Rajkummar Rao's Stree, titled 'Kamariya', Rao is seen matching steps with Bollywood's reigning item number queen Nora Fatehi. She takes the center stage in an Indian-Western attire paired with sneakers and ditches the belly dancing routine which she adopted for Satyameva Jayate's 'Dilbar.'

Stree's first song 'Milegi Milegi' featured Pankaj Tripathi, Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in a royal courtroom of sorts. Tripathi is seen as a king who orders for a performance in his royal durbar. Shraddha is the main performer who is promptly joined by Rao, one of the courtiers. Shraddha's character seems to lure Rao onto the floor with magic. He is then 'transformed' into a dancer by Shraddha with each step they take.

Stree has been directed by Amar Kaushik and written by DK and Raj, the makers of zombie comedy Go Goa Gone. It is scheduled to hit the theatres on 31 August.

