Kriti Sanon thinks Adipurush is a must-watch for kids

Kriti Sanon and Prabhas’ Adipurush released theatrically on 16 June. The Om Raut directorial, based on the epic Ramayana, has been mounted on a massive budget of Rs 500 crore. Kriti Sanon, who plays Janaki, has been busy promoting the film. In a recent Instagram post, the actor expressed her joy at the film’s release. She also shared adorable clips of kids dressed as her character and singing Ram Siya Ram. The Mimi actor also urged people to take their kids along to watch the film.

Kriti Sanon’s post

On Instagram, Kriti Sanon said she was happy that kids will experience the re-telling of the Hindu epic Ramayana that through her film. She shared a carousel of videos featuring young children reciting the songs and imitating the Adipurush’s dialogues.

She captioned the post: “As a child, the impact of visuals is a lot more than that of stories we hear. Our Visual memory is stronger and stays with us longer. I’m so happy that these lil ones and today’s generation is getting to watch Ramayana on the big screen. Ramayana is a very important part of our history; culture & values and we must pass this to every generation. #Adipurush releases tomorrow in theatres and I request you all to take your kids along to watch this film Jai Siya Ram.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CtgLLbUA_jB/?igshid=MmJiY2I4NDBkZg%3D%3D

Several users commented with “Jai Shree Ram” on her post. The post has gathered over 6 lakh likes since being posted.

Adipurush also stars Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh, Sunny Singh as Laxman, and Devdatta Nage as Hanuman. The film is believed to have earned Rs 86.50 crore in India, said Zee News, quoting Sacnilk.

Kriti Sanon’s career

Previously, Kriti Sanon earned praise for her roles in Bareilly Ki Barfi, Mimi, and Bhediya. Her role in Adipurush may just be the biggest hit of her career so far. The actress has a slew of projects lined up including The Crew, Ganapath and Housefull 5.