Kriti Sanon has come a long way in her journey ever since this outsider made her debut in the industry 9 years ago, and today she is winning one of the most prestigious awards for Best Actress as she won the 69th National Award for her phenomenal performance in Mimi and has was now seen visiting the temple to offer her prayers.

Just a day after her win, the leading actress was seen visiting the Siddivinayak Temple along with her family, where she came to seek blessings of Ganpati Bappa and offer her prayers for the achievement.

The actress looked naturally glowing and beautiful in a gorgeous yellow suit. The paparazzi photographers there were heard congratulating the actress for her recent win as she also sweetly offered prasad to them. Kriti was also seen posing with some of the kids and other public there.

Kriti shared the Best Actress award with Alia Bhatt who won for Gangubai Kathiawadi. The two actresses have been ruling the roost for a while now, and continue to be two of the biggest actresses in Indian entertainment currently. Today, this win for the actresses is even bigger, considering both of them solely led their respective films and showed the power that female in cinema have today.

On the work front, Kriti will next be seen in ‘Ganapath part 1’, a robotic love story with Shahid Kapoor, ‘The Crew’ with Kareena Kapoor Khan along with her maiden production venture, ‘Do Patti’ which also stars her in the lead along with Kajol.