Kriti Sanon on her special number in Kalank: The feel of the song is a mix of 'Kajra Re' and 'Ghagra'

Kriti Sanon's upcoming Dinesh Vijan production, Luka Chhupi, is about to hit the screens. But the actress also seems excited about something else. Sanon will be perform a special number in Abhishek Varman’s multi-starrer period drama Kalank, state reports.

The song will feature Kriti along with the two lead actors of the film, Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur. The shooting of the song was reportedly done in June 2018.

Talking about the song, Kriti tells Mirror that the feel of the song is a combination of 'Kajra Re' (from Bunty Aur Babli) and 'Ghagra' (from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani). This will be Kriti's second association with Varun after Rohit Shetty’s Dilwale, which featured Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol as the leads.

“Since Kalank is a period film, you will see me in a very different avatar. In fact, this is the first time that Manish Malhotra, who I have been telling since my modelling days to do a film with me, has styled me for a song,”

the actress says.

The other period drama that Kriti will be a part of is Ashutosh Gowariker’s historical drama Panipat, where the actress will be feature opposite Arjun Kapoor. The feature recently went on the floors. Kriti is also reportedly preparing for her second schedule of the film which begins next week in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Updated Date: Feb 02, 2019 11:47:38 IST