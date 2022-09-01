Kriti Sanon hasn’t manifested anything yet. But since the revelation happened on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan 7, anything could happen in future.

The couch of controversy (Koffee With Karan 7) is now a show of manifestations. Cupid struck Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt and how. Who’s next on the cards. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani? Maybe. Another supposed pair in future could be Kriti Sanon and Aditya Roy Kapur. When the actress came on the show in the latest episode, while talking about the Aashiqui 2 star, she said, “ We do look good together. I feel like he’s a really nice guy. He’s good looking. And we chat sometimes whenever we sort of bump into each other and that’s about it. There’s not been anything else.”

When Johar asked about canoodling to the actress, she was quick to say, “You know me, I’d never canoodle in a corner,” Karan, always in the mood to play Cupid, reminded Kriti, “This couch is very lucky. It’s happened with Katrina and Vicky. It happened with Ranbir and Alia. If you wish for something, say it on this couch. This couch actually fulfills dreams.” That’s not all, Sanon revealed she auditioned for Johar’s Student of the Year.

She revealed, “This was right when I had started modelling. It was my career’s very first film audition and I was asked to dance to Bahara and some scenes from Wake Up Sid. I was horrible back then. She also mentioned that she was ill-prepared for the film and that she held no hard feelings toward the film’s lead, Alia Bhatt. Kriti has a solid line-up of films that includes Bhediya, Ganapath, a film with Anurag Kashyap, and many more.

