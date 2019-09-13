Kriti Sanon meets 'girl crush' Priyanka Chopra in New York over dinner, says impromptu plans are best

Kriti Sanon, who flew to New York to attend the New York Fashion Week on 10 September, met up with fellow actress Priyanka Chopra for a dinner outing. The dinner was also attended by Natasha Poonawala, publicist Rohini Iyer, Czech model Karolina Kurkova and fashion stylist Edwardo.

Kriti Sanon showcased the Coach Spring Summer 2020 collection at the New York Fashion Week. During her trip, the Heropanti actor met with the brand's Creative Director, Stuart Vevers at the show, where he presented his men's and women's collection for the brand at the Highline Park in New York City. For the runway, the actor donned a Tabby Shoulder Bag, printed Prairie Dress and Bianca Sandal with Leather Paillettes, which added real oomph and panache to the event. At the end of the show, the actor said, "It was such a surreal experience to watch the Coach Spring Summer 2020 show front row at New York Fashion Week. I've always been a fan of their collections, especially their leather accessories."

