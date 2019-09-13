You are here:

Kriti Sanon meets 'girl crush' Priyanka Chopra in New York over dinner, says impromptu plans are best

FP Staff

Sep 13, 2019 13:22:19 IST

Kriti Sanon, who flew to New York to attend the New York Fashion Week on 10 September, met up with fellow actress Priyanka Chopra for a dinner outing. The dinner was also attended by Natasha Poonawala, publicist Rohini Iyer, Czech model Karolina Kurkova and fashion stylist Edwardo.

Kriti took to Instagram to share an image from the dinner.

Check it out here

Kriti Sanon showcased the Coach Spring Summer 2020 collection at the New York Fashion Week.  During her trip, the Heropanti actor met with the brand's Creative Director, Stuart Vevers at the show, where he presented his men's and women's collection for the brand at the Highline Park in New York City. For the runway, the actor donned a Tabby Shoulder Bag, printed Prairie Dress and Bianca Sandal with Leather Paillettes, which added real oomph and panache to the event. At the end of the show, the actor said, "It was such a surreal experience to watch the Coach Spring Summer 2020 show front row at New York Fashion Week. I've always been a fan of their collections, especially their leather accessories."

Check out Kriti's latest looks here

View this post on Instagram

Pretty background makes me wanna pose..! 💞😜 #NewYork 📸: @aasifahmedofficial 💋

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Sep 13, 2019 13:22:19 IST

tags: Bollywood , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Kriti Sanon , Priyanka Chopra , Shareworthy

also see

Nick Jonas defends Priyanka Chopra after she gets his age wrong in Instagram post: She definitely knows my birthday

Nick Jonas defends Priyanka Chopra after she gets his age wrong in Instagram post: She definitely knows my birthday

Mimi: Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi reunite for producer Dinesh Vijan's film on surrogacy; poster unveiled

Mimi: Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi reunite for producer Dinesh Vijan's film on surrogacy; poster unveiled

Actor, Kathak dancer Veeru Krishnan passes away; Priyanka Chopra, Lara Dutta, Athiya Shetty tweet condolences

Actor, Kathak dancer Veeru Krishnan passes away; Priyanka Chopra, Lara Dutta, Athiya Shetty tweet condolences