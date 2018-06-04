Kriti Sanon joins Kalank for special dance number; Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar welcome her

Kriti Sanon will be doing a "special song" for the upcoming film Kalank and the actress is excited. Kriti recently took to Instagram to share a video. In it, the Heropanti actress was seen doing Kathak.

The rest of the details about the number have been kept under wraps so far but a DNA report suggests that the song will be "desi and raunchy". Talking about the track, she said, "It’s my first work association with Karan and Dharma Productions and I am thrilled about it. I haven’t done something like this before — whether it’s the song or the the way I’ll look, so I’m very excited.” The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha. Karan Johar and Varun Dhawan too, gave the actress a warm welcome by tweeting about the song.

Abhishek Varman will direct the "epic drama", which will hit the screens on 19 April, 2019. The film will be produced by Karan, Nadiadwala, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta. It is co-produced by Fox Star Studios.

Updated Date: Jun 04, 2018 14:18 PM