Currently, on a promotional spree for her upcoming film Bhediya, Kriti Sanon recently graced Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 16, with her co-star Varun Dhawan. Apart from having lots of fun activities with the show host, Varun revealed how Kriti is single and that in the next 10 days he will find her a man. Well, it seems that so far Varun hasn’t been successful in his search for Kriti’s partner, as the actress was recently questioned about the same on a red carpet of an award show by paparazzi. Making all the heads turn, Kriti recently attended the Elle Beauty Awards 2022 in a dazzling avatar. While it was hard to keep eyes off of her, the Mimi actress made headlines for appearing solo at the event. This after paparazzi questioned her for not having a partner, while she was posing on the red carpet. Listening to the same, Kriti was quick to give a savage reply.

Now several videos of the moment are making rounds on the internet. Paparazzo Viral Bhayani took to his official Instagram account to drop a clip for the same. Kriti entered the venue with a big smile on her face. Then the actress was seen posing for the shutterbugs while passing a million-dollar smile at the camera. After that, the actress gave thumbs up to the photographers and started moving ahead, when one of the paparazzi immediately asked her, “Aapka partner nahi hai (You don’t have a partner?).” Listening to the same Kriti turned back and instantly replied, “Toh kya hua (So what?)”, as she posed again with a big smile. The actress is being lauded widely for her epic response. Several took to the comments section, to appreciate her reply and claimed that she was on fire.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)



Kriti has been serving amazing fashionable looks of late. And once again keeping her fashionable foot forward, the actress donned a royal blue satin dress with a thigh-high slit and deep V plunging neckline. The actress completed her look with a smoky eye look and kept her sleek tresses loose. While accessorising, Kriti kept it minimal with just statement studs and a silver bracelet.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti was last seen in Bachchhan Paandey. The actress has a series of exciting projects lined up for her. Next, the actress will be seen sharing the screen space with her Dilwale co-star Varun Dhawan in Amar Kaushik’s Bhediya, which will hit the theatre on 25 November. Apart from this, Kriti also has Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan, Adipurush with Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan, Ganapath with Tiger Shroff, and Sajid Nadiadwala’s Housefull 5.

