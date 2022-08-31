Kriti dropped a video to reveal that the black lady is accompanying her in the bed, therefore she “ain’t sleepin alone tonight!”

This Tuesday night was no less than a “dream come true” for Kriti Sanon. Walking away with the Best Actress award in the 67th Wolf777news Filmfare Awards 2022, Kriti has honestly received her due for phenomenally portraying the role of a surrogate mother in Mimi. After being honoured with one of the most prestigious awards in the Indian film Industry, the actress took to her Instagram account on 31 August to express her gratitude. Kriti dropped a video to reveal that the black lady is accompanying her in the bed, therefore she “ain’t sleepin alone tonight!” While penning down a long heartfelt note in the comment section, Kriti thanked all the makers of Mimi for choosing her for the role and supporting her throughout.

Kriti’s caption read, “I ain’t sleepin alone tonight! Heart is full.. Gratitude. The black lady is finallyyyyy here.. Thank you Filmfare for this much-needed validation and for making my dream come true! A bigggg thank you to Dinoo and Laxman Utekar sir.. for giving me this beautiful role and for being my constant supporters.. I love you both! Maddock films, the entire cast, and crew who made this film beyond special.. And the lovely audiences and all my fans for giving Mimi and me so much love! Mom, dad, Nups.. I did it! Here’s to dreaming big.. Goodnight everyone.” In the video, Kriti can be seen lying in bed with the Filmfare kept next to her. The actress can be seen posing and kissing the black lady.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)



Kriti posted the video with the much loved Hututu song from her movie Mimi in the backdrop. Kriti’s post joking about sleeping with the black lady comes after the actress was quizzed on the red carpet that if she could bring a date, then who would that be? Responding to the question Kriti said that she doesn’t know who is single right now, and added that “There are no single men” in the film industry.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti was last seen in Akshay Kumar’s Bachchhan Paandey. The actress’ schedule is jam-packed with many Bollywood biggies. This includes Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya, Tiger Shroff’s Ganapath, Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan’s Adipurush, Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada, and Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.