Kriti Kulhari to play police officer in psychological thriller The Girl on the Train, starring Parineeti Chopra

Kriti Kulhari has joined the Hindi remake of Hollywood blockbuster The Girl on the Train, headlined by Parineeti Chopra. According to Indo-Asian News Service (IANS), Kulhari will essay the role of a police officer in the film directed by Ribhu Dasgupta. Her character will reportedly be called Aaliya Shergill, writes The Indian Express.

"It's a great feeling being directed by Ribhu and it's my second outing with him after Bard of Blood. We share a great equation and I am looking forward to collaborating on this one now," says Kulhari. She adds that it is her fourth project with an all-female ensemble cast after the courtroom drama Pink, Amazon Prime Original show Four More Shots Please!, and the space film Mission Mangal. Kulhari also played a pivotal role in Vicky Kaushal-starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike, which is one of the highest grossing films of 2019.

Chopra started shooting for The Girl on the Train on 4 August (Sunday). IANS writes that after the release of Mission Mangal on 15 August, Kulhari will reportedly join the cast on 16 August for a month-long schedule.

The film, based on Paula Hawkins' 2015 bestseller of the same name, Chopra will play an alcoholic divorcee, who becomes involved in a missing person's investigation. Previously talking about her role in the film, Chopra had told Mid-Day she planned to worked extra hard to stay in character for this role.

Kulhari also stars in Red Chillies Entertainment's Hindi adaptation of Bard of Blood for Netflix.

The 2016 Hollywood adaptation starred Emily Blunt alongside Lisa Kudrow, Justin Theroux, Haley Bennett, Allison Janney, Édgar Ramírez, Laura Prepon, Luke Evans, and Justin Theroux. The film went on to earn a BAFTA Best actress nomination for Blunt.

It is produced by Reliance Entertainment. Set in the UK, the film will also feature Aditi Rao Hydari, and Avinash Tiwari.

The makers are eyeing a 2020 release.

Updated Date: Aug 06, 2019 12:48:02 IST