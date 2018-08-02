Kriti Kharbanda to play Dulquer Salmaan's ex-girlfriend in Irrfan Khan, Mithila Palkar's Karwaan

Karwaan, which boasts a star cast of veteran actor Irrfan Khan, Bollywood debutant Dulquer Salmaan and YouTube celebrity Mithila Palkar, is all set to open in cinema screens on 3 August. Even though the plot of three co-passengers driving on a road trip was made public earlier, Kriti Kharbanda's appearance in the film was kept under wraps up until now.

Kriti ’s first glimpse from the movie was unveiled in the music video of 'Saansein' and the fact that she plays the role of Dulquer Salmaan’s former flame was revealed.

Apart from Kriti, Nagarjuna Akkineni’s wife, Amala Akkineni also has a cameo in Karwaan, who portrays Mithila Palkar’s mother.

The trailer for Karwaan promises to be a slice-of-life film filled with humorous moments. Its story develops around Dulquer Salman's character, Avinash, who receives the sad news of his father's death from an uncaring telephone operator. On finding out that the dead body sent to him is of a woman, Avinash sets out on a road-trip to Kochi to retrieve his father's dead body.

He is accompanied by Irrfan Khan's character Shaukat, a morose, unintentionally funny and confrontational individual. They are also joined by a college student, played by Mithila, and the three soon discover the similarities they share on their journey.

