You are here:

Krack first look: Ravi Teja stars in upcoming action entertainer; film goes on floors

The first look poster of Ravi Teja from his upcoming action film Krack has been released. The project, which also co-stars Shruti Haasan, was officially launched in a ceremony on Thursday.

Director Gopichand Malineni, who previously collaborated with Teja for superhits Don Seenu and Balupu, will helm the project. Touted to be an action thriller, Krack will feature Teja as a tough cop.

The first look poster features a mugshot of Teja as he sports a slightly twirled mustache. He seems to be in an intense mood with anguish in his eyes.

Check out the first look here

Check out the pictures from the launch ceremony

While GK Vishnu will crank the camera, SS Thaman will compose music. Sai Madhav Burra will pen the dialogues, and Ram Laxman will choreograph the action sequences. According to Times of India, the film also features actors Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Samuthirakani in pivotal roles.

As highlighted on the poster, Krack is based on true incident. Reportedly, the makers are planning to release the film in summer 2020.

Haasn, who was last seen in Katamarayadu (2017), took a break from acting to focus on her music career. Meanwhile, Teja is wrapping up his next release Disco Raja. The film also stars Paayal Rajput, Priya Jawalkar, and Nabha Natesh, and is slated to release on 20 December.

Updated Date: Nov 14, 2019 16:22:50 IST