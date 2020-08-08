Kozhikode plane crash: Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar extend condolences to the bereaved

Akshay Kumar was one of the first artistes from the film industry to tweet out his prayers for the families affected by the plane crash

Bollywood artistes including Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Randeep Hooda, Esha Gupta, Disha Patani, music composer Salim Merchant, Preity Zinta, Ajay Devgn, Madhur Bhandarkar, and Shraddha Kapoor extended prayers and condoled the demise of passengers who lost their lives in the Air India Express tragedy on Friday evening.

Expressing shock over the tragic incident, actor Akshay Kumar tweeted, "My deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones."

Esha Gupta expressed grief over the demise of the pilot, and tweeted, "Prayers and condolences to the family and loved ones of Cpt Deepak Vasanth Sathe Sir. He wasn't just a regular trained pilot, he served as the Experimental Test Pilot in the IAF.RIP sir #AirIndiaExpress."

Ajay Devgn took to Twitter and wrote, "Disturbed by the #AirIndia flight tragedy. My prayers are with all the passengers and crew members onboard and deepest condolences to those who lost their loved ones."

Preity Zinta extended her condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and tweeted, "Pained to hear about the Air India flight mishap at Kozhikode Airport. Praying for the health and safety of the passengers and the crew on board. My deep condolences to the family and friends of those who have lost their loved ones."

Shraddha Kapoor also tweeted about how she felt heartbroken to hear about the tragic incident.

At least 16 passengers died and over 120 were injured, including 15 seriously, when a plane coming from Dubai met with an accident at Karipur airport in Kozhikode, Malappuram Superintendent of Police (SP) said on Friday.

Air India Express Dubai- Kozhikode IX-1344 flight, carrying 190 people on board from Dubai under the Vande Bharat Mission, skidded off the runway at Karipur Airport in Kozhikode on Friday.

