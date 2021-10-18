Kourtney Kardashian announces engagement to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian posted two photos on Instagram of the proposal with the caption “forever.”
A day at the beach turned into a proposal for Kourtney Kardashian, who is now engaged to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.
Kardashian posted two photos on Instagram of the proposal with the caption “forever.” A representative for the reality star and businesswoman confirmed Sunday that the couple are engaged. No other details were immediately available.
The images showed an elaborate floral arrangement and candles on the beach.
Check out the post here
People magazine and celebrity website TMZ reported Barker arranged the proposal at a beach in Montecito, California, which is near Santa Barbara.
It will be Kardashian’s first marriage. She has three children with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. It will be Barker’s third marriage.
The pair have been dating for several months, showing their affection for each other at public events as well as on Kardashian’s Instagram page.
also read
Sivakarthikeyan revisits past, analyses present: “My idea of progress is not one-note”
Sivakarthikeyan says lockdown allowed him to take a self-analytical journey: "I’ve never really had the chance to sit down with a cool head and analyse my career or revisit my choices"
Akshay Kumar films Raksha Bandhan in Delhi's Chandni Chowk, says 'this place brings back memories'
Akshay Kumar in his post said he had gone for a morning run on the sets of Raksha Bandhan in Chandni Chowk, his birthplace
Mumbai Police registers FIR against Javed Akhtar over 'defamatory' RSS remarks
Mumbai-based lawyer Santosh Dubey last month sent a legal notice to Javed Akhtar for allegedly making "false and defamatory" remarks against the RSS in an interview to a news channel, and sought an apology from him