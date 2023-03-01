Korean Embassy in India grooves to RRR's 'Naatu Naatu'; Ram Charan reacts
Shortly, they are joined by the ambassador who perfectly aced the signature step. This is followed by other staff members who also danced on the song shot on different locations of the embassy.
SS Rajamouli’s pan-India release RRR and its award-winning song ‘Naatu Naatu‘ have been creating waves across the world stage, with fan craze just rising every passing day. While the dance beat of the hit track has created a separate fan base in India and also abroad, it seems in no mood to fade away anytime soon. While fans have recreated the song by trying to match the steps in line with the tunes of Naatu Naatu, the fever has now also gripped the Korean Embassy in India. A recent video shared by the Embassy shows the staff members along with Ambassador Chang Jae-bok dancing to the song in their own unique manner.
Taking to their official Twitter handle, the embassy while sharing a video of their dance performance wrote, “Do you know Naatu? We are happy to share with you the Korean Embassy’s Naatu Naatu dance cover. See the Korean Ambassador Chang Jae-bok along with the embassy staff Naatu Naatu!!”
As the video plays, it opens with two Korean officials dressed in Indian kurtas with leggings as they shake a leg to the beats. Shortly, they are joined by the ambassador who perfectly aced the signature step. This is followed by other staff members who also danced on the song shot on different locations of the embassy. Lastly, the video ends with a grand group dance bringing together many of the members on the ground and reenacting the last few seconds of the song.
Take a look:



— Korean Embassy India (@RokEmbIndia) February 25, 2023
While the video has left a large section of Indians delighted and excited, it also grabbed the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who also praised the Korean Embassy calling it a “lively and adorable team effort.”
On the other hand, RRR actor Ram Charan was also left impressed by the gesture. Resharing the video on his Twitter handle, he wrote, “Jjang!! Coolest dance moves ever… Thank you for all the love towards Naatu Naatu.”
Speaking about the song, Naatu Naatu which has already won several accolades including a Golden Globe is now its path to the Oscars. Composed by MM Keeravaani with lyrics from Chandrabose, the song features actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR matching each other in an high-energy dance-off.
