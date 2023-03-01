SS Rajamouli’s pan-India release RRR and its award-winning song ‘Naatu Naatu‘ have been creating waves across the world stage, with fan craze just rising every passing day. While the dance beat of the hit track has created a separate fan base in India and also abroad, it seems in no mood to fade away anytime soon. While fans have recreated the song by trying to match the steps in line with the tunes of Naatu Naatu, the fever has now also gripped the Korean Embassy in India. A recent video shared by the Embassy shows the staff members along with Ambassador Chang Jae-bok dancing to the song in their own unique manner.

Taking to their official Twitter handle, the embassy while sharing a video of their dance performance wrote, “Do you know Naatu? We are happy to share with you the Korean Embassy’s Naatu Naatu dance cover. See the Korean Ambassador Chang Jae-bok along with the embassy staff Naatu Naatu!!”

As the video plays, it opens with two Korean officials dressed in Indian kurtas with leggings as they shake a leg to the beats. Shortly, they are joined by the ambassador who perfectly aced the signature step. This is followed by other staff members who also danced on the song shot on different locations of the embassy. Lastly, the video ends with a grand group dance bringing together many of the members on the ground and reenacting the last few seconds of the song.