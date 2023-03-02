Troubles seem to have been mounting for South Korean actor Yoo Ah-in due to the ongoing probe by the country’s police in connection to the alleged illegal use of the aesthetic drug propofol. In the latest update from the case, the actor recently tested positive for two more drugs including Cocaine and Ketamine in his hair follicle test results. As per the Korean media outlets, this came just days after the police found Yoo’s positive test results for marijuana and propofol usage, adding that investigations will further continue to find more details.

According to TV Chosun, the National Forensic Service after finding positive test results for both propofol and marijuana along with another unknown substance had sent Yoo Ah-in’s hair samples to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency’s drug investigation unit, where it reportedly came out positive for cocaine and ketamine. Following this, the police are now probing the actor’s prescription records to find whether he was illegally using the drugs on a habitual basis. The police might also call him in for further questioning.

Ongoing probe into Yoo Ah-in’s illegal use of propofol

The 36-year-old actor continues to remain under scrutiny after he was suspected of having used propofol, a sleep-inducing drug for non-medical purposes. Keeping in view his ‘frequent’ purchases, the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety also requested a police investigation. While confirming the matter, the actor’s agency in a statement said, “We are actively cooperating with the investigation. We plan to explain all the issues that have been called into question.”

As the probe began, he initially tested positive for marijuana usage with his urine and hair samples and then with propofol a few days later. While the police banned him from going out of the country, his cell phone was also seized for digital forensics.

Notably, the ongoing developments have brought the attention of the entire industry to the findings of the investigation, especially at a time when the Hellbound actor is all set to appear in a number of films and series this year.

