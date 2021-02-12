Konkona Sensharma, Arjun Rampal to lead Aparna Sen directorial The Rapist; filming will begin in March

Aparna Sen describes The Rapist, which is currently in pre-production, as a “hard-hitting drama that examines how much of society is responsible for producing rapists.”

Aparna Sen is all set to make a return to the domain of direction with The Rapist. The film will have her daughter, fellow actor and director, Konkona Sensharma in the lead. According to reports, the movie will also have Arjun Rampal and Tanmay Dhanania in important roles.

The pre-production for the project is currently underway and the filming will begin in March. The Aparna Sen directorial will be produced by Applause Entertainment and Quest Films.

Speaking about the film, the celebrated filmmaker had said that The Rapist will be a “hard-hitting drama that examines how much of society is responsible for producing rapists.” She had mentioned that the story will revolve around the rape victim's trauma, the circumstances around them and how a woman deals with the entire episode.

She also pointed out the social view that exists about rape in general. Aparna mentioned how society holds women responsible for even the crimes that have been done on them. This makes it harder for victims to come out and name their perpetrators. “Women never came forward to denounce their rapists because they knew it would be useless and it would be they who would be held responsible anyway.”

Aparna included the family and shame factor too. She said that more often than not, women would not speak up for fear of breaking up their family. But she also presented a voice of hope, saying that today, the situation has changed “radically”.

She said that there are “strong laws in workplaces where sexual abuse is taken very seriously” in this age and “strong action is taken against the perpetrators”. Aparna described it as development as women are “much more ready to come forward and denounce their rapists today”.

The Rapist will be Aparna Sen’s third Hindi film, after helming Saari Raat in 2015 and 2017’s Sonata.