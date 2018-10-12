Konkona Sen Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar to play leads in Alankrita Shrivastava, Ekta Kapoor's next

It was earlier reported that Lipstick Under My Burkha director Alankrita Shrivastava and producer Ekta Kapoor will reunite for yet another female-centric narrative. The Mumbai Mirror now reports that the makers of the yet untitled project have got actresses Bhumi Pednekar and Konkona Sen Sharma on board for the film as the leading ladies.

Shrivastava will collaborate with Konkona for a second time as the actress was also part of the director's Lipstick Under My Burkha.

The same report states that the coming-of-age story sets its backdrop in Greater Noida. On hearing the script, both Konkona and Bhumi loved it, and agreed to be part of the project immediately. The actresses are reportedly prepping for the film and will start shooting from the coming week.

Praising Kapoor on her "courage" and will to take risks, Alankrita said that the Balaji Motion Pictures chief was the appropriate person for the "kind of films" made by Shrivastava. Talking about her plot lines and stories, Alankrita added that they were about contemporary, realistic women who are "changing India today".

After Lipstick Under My Burkha, the expectations from the director are considerably high. Talking about that, Alankrita said to the Mumbai Mirror, “It’s daunting because you don’t know what preconceived ideas people may have after Lipstick Under My Burkha I like to work with a blank slate. The journey of my debut film was intense but now it’s over.”

Updated Date: Oct 12, 2018 10:45 AM