‘Kohrra‘ actor Suvinder Vicky is basking in the glory of the show’s success currently streaming on Netflix. In an interview with Film Companion, he took viewers back in time and where he came from. He revealed, “The trend in our family was always that either you look after the farm or get a regular job. My father fortunately had a regular job and would do as a hobby, so I inherited that passion. Even I tried to do that, without actually wanting to do it, that I do regular work and pursue this as my hobby. I would get anxiety thinking I will have to do something apart from acting.”

He added, “I would sell policies to people. But I just couldn’t concentrate on all the terms and conditions that you have to tell the customer, that the policy would mature after 12 years and they would get that much in return, I was anyway weak in math but did it because he wanted me to. But it didn’t last long. I had even complained about my unhappiness in doing that to my mom, who would understand me. She would tell my dad that it’s because of his interest in acting that I am interested in it as well.”

While the actor has become the talk of the town post-Kohrra’s success, he has been a part of the industry for quite some time now. Last year, he impressed fans with his performance of Sehtab Singh in Randeep Hooda’s Netflix show CAT.

In fact, he was also a part of Jaideep Ahlawat and Abhishek Banerjee’s Paatal Lok, where he played the role of Balbir Singh Sekhon in one episode of the show. For the unversed, he portrayed the character of Kukku in Abhishek Chaubey’s Udta Punjab, which was led by Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Diljit Dosanjh.